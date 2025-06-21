iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.