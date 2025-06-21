Advocate Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 191.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

