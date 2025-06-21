Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $180,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

GS stock opened at $640.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

