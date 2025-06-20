Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164,041 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.