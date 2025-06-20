Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

EQWL opened at $106.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

