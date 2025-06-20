Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

