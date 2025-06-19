Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after acquiring an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.