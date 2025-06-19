iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

