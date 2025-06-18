Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

