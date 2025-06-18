PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in CME Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after purchasing an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.70 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

