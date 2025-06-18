BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

