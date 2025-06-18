PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires 63 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $548.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.33. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $475.32 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.