The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $350,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

DIS opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.