The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

