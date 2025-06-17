Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Broadcom, Quantum Computing, ServiceNow, Zscaler, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services, such as phone, internet and cable TV connectivity. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the revenue streams generated by network infrastructure, data transmission and related services. They are often valued for their stable cash flows and dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.23. 11,751,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,310,079. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 43,706,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,565. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $20.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,009.25. 657,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $972.50. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of 147.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,974. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $309.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,578. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

