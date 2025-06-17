iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 139,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,393. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.3727 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

