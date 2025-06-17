Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

