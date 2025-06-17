Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$22.90

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Also, Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 6,325 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83. Insiders purchased 21,825 shares of company stock worth $419,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

