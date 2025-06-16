Rebalance LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

