Rebalance LLC Acquires 468 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

