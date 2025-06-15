Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Grows By 75.6%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $115.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

