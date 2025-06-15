Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Grows By 75.6%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $115.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $115.00.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Co. Japan
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.