PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,930. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 102,243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 183,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

