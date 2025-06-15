PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE GHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,930. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.
