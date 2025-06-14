Goldstone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.