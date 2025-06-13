Bensler LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

