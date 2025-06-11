Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WH

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,306,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at $39,936,706.56. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.