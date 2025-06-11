Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 4.27% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PBJ opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.