Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 532 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

