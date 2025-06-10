Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.