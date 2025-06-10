Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $74,551,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

