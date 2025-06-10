Brokers Set Expectations for CYBR FY2026 Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.71.

Shares of CYBR opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -204.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

