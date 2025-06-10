Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

