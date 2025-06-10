Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

