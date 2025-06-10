First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 58,524 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 114,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

