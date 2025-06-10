Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 61 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

