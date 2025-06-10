Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

