Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 100.0% increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Forterra Price Performance

Forterra stock opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.10. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £410.35 million, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forterra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 37,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.13), for a total value of £59,066.54 ($80,046.81). Also, insider Katherine Innes acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £4,498 ($6,095.68). Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.52) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Forterra

About Forterra

(Get Free Report)

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.