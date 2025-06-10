Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

