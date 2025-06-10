Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

