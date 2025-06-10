Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

