Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average is $209.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $243.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

