Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes $268,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

