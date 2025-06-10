Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.15 and a 200 day moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

