Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CHKP FY2026 Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $243.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after purchasing an additional 401,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

