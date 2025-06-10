Best Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – June 9th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, IonQ, Applied Digital, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the space between small-caps and large-caps, combining more growth potential than mature large companies with greater stability than smaller, riskier firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 179,265,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,157,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,769,729. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,482,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,207,480. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $13.28. 79,671,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,627,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 48,932,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,797,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

