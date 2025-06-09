SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $705.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 595.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

