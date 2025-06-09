Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 807,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 233,255 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $454,006.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

