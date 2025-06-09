Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 786,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 920,875 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Cosan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 826.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 441,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 393,784 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cosan by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,452,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 3,995.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 299,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,593 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

