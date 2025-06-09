CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 35,681 shares.The stock last traded at $28.92 and had previously closed at $28.62.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $990.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

CCM Global Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.