Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.52. Applied Digital shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 21,503,318 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital
Applied Digital Stock Up 1.2%
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Applied Digital by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Which U.S. Towns See Economic Change First? [2025 Survey]
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- As Oil Prices Rebound, These Stocks Could Fuel the Next Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 FOMO Stocks for 2025 With More Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.