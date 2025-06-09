Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $16.43. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 976,541 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBLY. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

